Vance Wealth LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vance Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Vance Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vernal Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vernal Point Advisors LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $292.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.