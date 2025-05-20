Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.02, but opened at $86.14. Agilysys shares last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 154,840 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,730,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,437,000 after buying an additional 294,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 765,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74 and a beta of 0.58.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.