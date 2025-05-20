Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 3.0% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.08. 4,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.06 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.