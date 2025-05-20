Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 3.0% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.08. 4,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.72. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.06 and a 1 year high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
