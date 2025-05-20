Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 4645907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -262.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.