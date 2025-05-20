Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2516 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

GTMEY stock remained flat at $33.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

Globe Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.