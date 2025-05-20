Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2516 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
GTMEY stock remained flat at $33.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Globe Telecom has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $41.63.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
