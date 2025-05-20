Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
HEGIY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
