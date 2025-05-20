Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4113 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

HEGIY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

