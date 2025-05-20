Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock traded down GBX 9.49 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 206.01 ($2.75). 45,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,467. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.88. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 341.77 ($4.56). The company has a market cap of £182.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Sachin Mistry acquired 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £51,082.14 ($68,227.78). 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.

Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

