Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Capricorn Energy Stock Down 4.4%
Insider Buying and Selling at Capricorn Energy
In other news, insider Sachin Mistry acquired 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £51,082.14 ($68,227.78). 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn is a cash flow-focused energy producer, with an attractive portfolio of onshore exploration, development and production assets in the Egyptian Western Desert.
Capricorn is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For further information please see: www.capricornenergy.com
