Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($4.01) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.6%

SOI traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 276.75 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 229,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.16. Schroder Oriental Income has a 1 year low of GBX 233.47 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £643.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.67.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

