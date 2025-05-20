Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 498.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.