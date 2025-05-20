Analysts Offer Predictions for Deere & Company Q3 Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2025 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $529.58 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Deere & Company by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

