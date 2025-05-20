Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

