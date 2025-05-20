Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 17th

Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market drugs and medical therapies. Because these firms face high R&D costs, lengthy clinical trials and strict regulatory approvals, their share prices can be more volatile than the broader market, yet they also offer the potential for significant gains when breakthrough treatments reach the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $23.94 on Friday, reaching $757.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,632,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,390. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $797.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,467,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,183,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 18,941,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.37. 8,045,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 14,997,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,429,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. 6,151,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.07. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

