Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Announces $0.39 Dividend

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3887 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance
Shares of MDIBY opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $23.96.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
