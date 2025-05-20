Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Plans $5.00 Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
