Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Plans $5.00 Dividend

Posted by on May 20th, 2025

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.