Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Plans $5.00 Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

