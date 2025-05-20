Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.7%

LON:BUR opened at GBX 999.50 ($13.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,247 ($16.66). The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.37) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

