Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4074 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 34.6% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$41.65 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$13.43 and a one year high of C$48.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.54.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.