Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 263.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,216 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

