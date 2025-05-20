Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total transaction of $129,646.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,715.72. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

