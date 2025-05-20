Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.7% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE:FFC Free Report ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

