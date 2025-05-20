Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.7% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- After Earnings Beats, These 3 Stocks Are on Analysts’ Radars
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up Against Quantum Competitors?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Palantir: AI Leadership and Rising Analyst Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.