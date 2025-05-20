Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Plans $0.61 Dividend

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Monday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Puma Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Puma has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.
Puma Company Profile
