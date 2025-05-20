Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Plans $0.61 Dividend

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Monday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Puma Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Puma has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

