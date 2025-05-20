Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33.10 on June 20th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.10 ($0.44) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 99.4% increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Keller Group Trading Up 1.6%

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,409.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.83. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190 ($15.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,704 ($22.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keller Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.81), for a total transaction of £475,523.84 ($635,132.68). Also, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.65), for a total transaction of £192,033.76 ($256,489.60). 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

