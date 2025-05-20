Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33.10 on June 20th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.10 ($0.44) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 99.4% increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $16.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Keller Group Trading Up 1.6%
Keller Group stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($20.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,409.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.83. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190 ($15.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,704 ($22.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.72) EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider David Burke sold 33,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,408 ($18.81), for a total transaction of £475,523.84 ($635,132.68). Also, insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.65), for a total transaction of £192,033.76 ($256,489.60). 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
