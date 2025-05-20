Principal Street Partners LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6%

IBM stock opened at $268.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $163.53 and a twelve month high of $269.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

