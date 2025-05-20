LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on May 30th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

LTC Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 118.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE LTC opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

