Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Declares Dividend of GBX 18.55

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.55 ($0.25) per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 237.3% increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 639.50 ($8.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 554.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 658.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 477.37 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($13.04).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 36.60 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £26,609.04 ($35,540.32). 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.68) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Read More

