The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on June 30th

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE IFN opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

