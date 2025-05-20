Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Genco Shipping & Trading has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.9% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $608.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,532.84. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.