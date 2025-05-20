Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

