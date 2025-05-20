Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $81.62 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 424.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,595 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $81,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

