Waverly Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $5,420,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

