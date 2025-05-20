KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $555.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.86.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $516.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.94. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,489 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

