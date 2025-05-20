Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Illumina by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

