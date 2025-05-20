US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

