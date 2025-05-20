UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 288,672 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 288,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,511,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

