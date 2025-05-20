TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXNM. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Price Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.