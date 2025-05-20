Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $760,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CB opened at $294.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.