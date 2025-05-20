Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.23.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.