Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. CrowdStrike makes up 5.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $444.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.25. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 871.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.56.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

