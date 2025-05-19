Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 187325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
