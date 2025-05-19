Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 83747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

