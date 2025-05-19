Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.78 and last traded at $142.61, with a volume of 42121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lindsay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 216,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 173,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

