Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on May 19th, 2025

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPGGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Up 5.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPGFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.