Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
