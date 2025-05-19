Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.71. 2,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $836.78 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

