Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.71. 2,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 2.7%
The firm has a market cap of $836.78 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
