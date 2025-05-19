BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. 195,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 183,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BitFuFu

BitFuFu Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $650.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.31.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $99.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BitFuFu Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the first quarter worth about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.