Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 116530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ATRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Astronics Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $205.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 181,619 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

