Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 0.5%

SB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 393,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 67.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

