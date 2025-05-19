Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/16/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/25/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/14/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/28/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. 1,613,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,464. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers
In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
