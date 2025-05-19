Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Toll Brothers had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Toll Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2025 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2025 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. 1,613,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,464. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

