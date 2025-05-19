Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.90. 524,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 775,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Up 5.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 8.41.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sezzle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,625,000. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 311,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $22,353,208.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,926.78. The trade was a 66.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,396 shares of company stock worth $32,422,491. Insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sezzle by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sezzle by 465.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.