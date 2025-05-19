Head to Head Contrast: Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) vs. Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Karooooo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Karooooo $4.44 billion 0.38 $39.57 million $1.64 33.41

Volatility and Risk

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -5.19, indicating that its stock price is 619% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karooooo has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Karooooo 19.87% 30.29% 19.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Karooooo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Karooooo has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Liquid Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquid Holdings Group is more favorable than Karooooo.

Summary

Karooooo beats Liquid Holdings Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

