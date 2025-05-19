Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.72 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 289209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

