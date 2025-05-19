Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,765,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,845,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $735.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,772,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,685,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 1,801,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

